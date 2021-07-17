Lucknow, Jul 17 (PTI) Eighty-one people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, pushing the infection count to 17,07,822 in the state, while the death toll climbed to 22,715 with six fresh fatalities being reported.

One death each was reported from Agra, Hapur, Amethi, Ambedkar Nagar, Auraiya and Jalaun, the state government's health bulletin said.

Among the fresh cases, 12 are from Lucknow, seven from Unnao, and six from Allahabad, it showed, adding that 106 more people have recovered from the disease in the state.

The total number of recoveries has reached 16,83,797, and the recovery rate of the state is now at 98.6 per cent, the bulletin stated.

The number of active cases currently stands at 1,310, of which 1,114 are in home-isolation, it added.

An official spokesperson said 40 districts reported no new case of COVID-19 infection since Friday, whereas 34 districts reported new cases in single digits.

So far, over 6.21 crore samples have been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 2.63 lakh on Friday, the bulletin said.

