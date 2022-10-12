Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 12 (PTI) A rickshaw-puller, his wife and their two kids were feared drowned as raging floodwaters swept away their tricycle near the Indo-Nepal border while they were returning from a function in the neighbouring country, officials said on Wednesday.

They said divers and locals have launched a search operation to locate Narendra (32), a resident of Pachperwa village in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district, Rajmati and their daughters Anamika (2) and Anushka (1).

India and Nepal have an open international border and the families on the two sides share historical, cultural and matrimonial bonds.

The officials said the incident happened on Tuesday evening when Narendra was returning to his home with his family in his rickshaw after attending a function in Nepal.

The tricycle was swept away in the flow of water near Bigouva Nulla, they said, adding the four are feared drowned.

District Magistrate Sanjeev Ranjan reached the area around 10 am Wednesday and met Narendra's father.

A search operation is underway.

