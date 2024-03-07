Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh government has provided significant relief to farmers who were earlier excluded from compensation for their crop damages due to natural disasters in the last two years, said an official.

Relief Commissioner GS Naveen said that following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directives, a comprehensive survey was carried out for the second time across all districts of the state to provide compensation to those farmers who were previously left out.

Subsequently, a total of Rs 83,13,46,875 has been disbursed to these farmers for crop damages incurred during the fiscal years 2021-22 and 2022-23, based on the findings of the survey.

The state government provides compensation to the farmers based on the guidelines of the Government of India for crop losses of over 33 per cent due to floods, hailstorms, and excessive rainfall.

However, due to data failure during the online process in some districts, many farmers were deprived of the benefits. The process of compensating them is now underway, said the official.

Relief Commissioner Naveen added that when entering data for a significant number of farmers affected by crop damage from disasters, the process of compensating them becomes challenging due to errors in Aadhaar details, account numbers, and instances of duplication.

In such cases, re-verification is carried out, but there has been negligence at the district level in the past two years, resulting in the non-issuance of compensation to farmers, he pointed out.

Following Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's directive, a re-survey is being conducted to expedite the transfer of financial aid to farmers previously excluded from compensation.

More than Rs 38 crore was released for crops damaged in 6 districts due to hailstorms in January-February

The Relief Department has released more than Rs 38 crore in compensation for farmers in 6 districts whose crops were affected by excessive rainfall during January and February 2024.

These 6 districts include Hamirpur, Saharanpur, Kanpur Dehat, Banda, Chandauli, and Prayagraj. Relief Commissioner Naveen mentioned that these 6 districts suffered the most crop losses due to excessive rainfall in January and February.

Based on the survey report of the District Magistrate, a total compensation of Rs 38,61,67,322 was released as per demand, including Rs 23,29,10,370 for Hamirpur, Rs 10,00,000 for Saharanpur, Rs 4,00,00,000 for Kanpur Dehat, Rs 9,72,30,244 for Banda, Rs 26,708 for Chandauli, and Rs 1,50,00,000 for Prayagraj. This amount will be provided to the affected farmers at the district level. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)