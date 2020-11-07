Budaun, Nov 7 (PTI) A driver of an SDM allegedly committed suicide at his residence here on Saturday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Upendra (45).

Also Read | CDS-II Exam 2020: Railways Allows Candidates to Travel by Special Local Trains in Mumbai on November 8, Valid ID Card Mandatory For Entry at Stations.

Dataganj Subdivisional Magistrate Kunwar Bahadur Singh said his driver had gone to Budaun to get a vehicle repaired.

He came back with the vehicle last night, parked it and then went to his home, he said.

Also Read | Noida Woman Dies by Suicide Along with 4-Year-Old Child by Jumping from Her 17th Floor of Apartment.

On Saturday morning, when the SDM was to leave his house, he repeatedly called his driver but there was no response from the other side.

The SDM sent a servant to the driver's home, where his body was found hanging by a rope, police said.

The SDM informed police, which sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, family members of the deceased claimed that Upendra ended his life as he was harassed by the SDM.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)