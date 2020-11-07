Noida, Nov 7: In yet another case of suicide in Delhi's National Capital Region (NCR), a woman committed suicide along with her four-year-old child on Saturday in Noida by jumping from her 17th floor apartment. Both died on the spot.

The woman was alone in the house with her child when she took the extreme step while her husband was away for work in Moradabad. The Noida police has informed the family of the deceased and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

The police said, " As per the information received by the Bisrakh police station, a mother along with her four-year-old child committed suicide by jumping off from her 17th floor Supertech Ecovillage-Phase 1 society apartment. Both are confirmed to be dead. The police officials are present at the spot and necessary inquiries are on." Noida: Couple Found Dead Inside Room in Hoshiarpur Village, Child Found Crying Near Their Bodies.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Noida, Ankur Aggarwal told IANS, "The deceased woman was alone at her Noida apartment when she took her as well as her only child's life while her sister-in-law had gone to a hospital in the morning. The woman's husband had gone to Moradabad for some work. At present, the case appears prima-facie to be that of suicide. The family of the deceased has been informed and the woman's husband is on his way back."

"The reason behind the twin suicides will be revealed only after a further police probe. The bodies of the deceased mother-child have been sent for postmortem," Aggarwal added.

