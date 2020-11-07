Mumbai, November 7: The Ministry of Railways on Saturday granted permission to the candidates of Combined Defence Services (CDS) exams to travel by special local services over Mumbai Suburban network on November 8. Candidates are required to carry a valid identity card for entry at the stations. The development came less than 24 hours before the exam.

The notification about the CDS-II exam 2020 was published by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in August. The UPSC released admit card for the exam on October 15. The exam is conducted to fill 344 vacancies. Candidates who will clear the written exam have to appear for the Services Selection Board (SSB) interview. UPSC CDS Exam-II 2019 OTA Final Results Declared at Official Website - upsc.gov.in; 241 Candidates Cleared The Examination.

Permission granted by Ministry of Railways, to the candidates of combined Defence Services (CDS) exams, to travel by special suburban services over Mumbai Suburban network on 8th Nov. Candidates need to carry valid identity cards for entry at the stations — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2020

Merit list is prepared on the basis of written, SSB interview and medical tests. Notably, The CDS exam is conducted twice in a year. For getting admission into the IMA, NA and the AFA, candidates are required to give additional Mathematics paper along with English and General Knowledge papers.

In September also, the Railways allowed students appearing for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) examinations to use special suburban services in Mumbai on exam days. Guardians of students were also allowed travel on local trains on the days of the NEET 2020 and JEE 2020 exams along with the aspirants.

