Lucknow, Aug 12 (PTI) Forty-three more people tested positive for the coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh, pushing the infection count to 17,08,851 on Thursday, while the death toll rose to 22,780 with four new fatalities, according to a health bulletin.

Two fresh deaths were reported from Rampur and one each from Allahabad and Kaushambi, the bulletin issued here said.

Also Read | TS LAWCET 2021: Admit Cards Released Online, Candidates Can Download Hall Tickets at lawcet.tsche.ac.in.

The COVID-19 recovery count has reached 16,85,581 in the state, the statement said.

The number of active cases in Uttar Pradesh stands at 490, it said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Man Sentenced to 20 Years in Prison for molesting 4-year-old Minor girl.

So far, over 6.83 crore samples have been tested for the detection of COVID-19 in the state. These include 2.48 lakh samples tested the previous day, the statement said.

Fifty-four of the state's total 75 districts did not report any fresh Covid case in the past 24 hours, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)