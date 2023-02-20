Lucknow, Feb 20 (PTI) Ahead of the start of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly session, Samajwadi Party MLAs on Monday sat on a dharna in assembly premises raising various issues including that of farmers and law and order.

The Budget session is scheduled to commence at 11 am and Governor Anandiben Patel will address the joint session of the House.

SP MLAs led by party general secretary Shivpal Singh Yadav sat on a dharna at the entry gate of the assembly with placards in their hands raising issues to farmers and law and order situation in the state.

Yadav told reporters that they want the session to run so that they can raise issues of public interest.

While trying to evict SP legislators, marshals posted in the premises were involved in a scuffle with photojournalists at the site leading to protests.PTI ABN

