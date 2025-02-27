Bhadohi (UP), Feb 7 (PTI) Seven child labourers were rescued from a carpet factory in the Kotwali area here during a joint raid conducted by the Labour Department and the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit, officials said on Thursday.

Labour Enforcement Officer Jai Prakash Singh and Anti-Human Trafficking Unit in-charge Har Datt Pandey said the raid was carried out following a complaint from residents of Jalalpur Mohalla.

The children, aged 11 to 14 years, were found weaving carpets at a factory owned by Akram Ansari.

"The rescued children were presented before the Child Welfare Committee, which has directed a medical examination and other legal procedures," Singh said.

According to officials, all the rescued children are from Madhubani district in Bihar. Legal action is being initiated against those responsible for employing them.

