Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): The people in Shivali village in Kanpur on Friday distributed sweets after history-sheeter Vikas Dubey was killed in a police encounter.

"We are very happy a big terror from our area has been eliminated. We are feeling free. Earlier we used to be scared that he could do anything. We would like to congratulate the personnel of Uttar Pradesh STF," said Atul Kumar, a local.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Expresses Grief Over Loss of Lives Due to Heavy Rain as well as Landslides in Arunachal Pradesh: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 10, 2020.

"Everyone is very happy and we are making arrangements for sangeet (entertainment). I salute the eight policemen killed during an encounter with Dubey," said Lallan Bajpai, another local.

Earlier today, the families of the policemen who were killed in the Kanpur encounter on July 3 expressed relief and happiness over the killing of gangster Dubey.

Also Read | HBSE Class 10 Results 2020 Declared, Check Marks Online at bseh.org.in.

Kanpur main accused Vikas Dubey was killed in an encounter after a road accident early on Friday morning while being taken to Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, where he was arrested on Thursday.

"Vikas Dubey attempted to flee by snatching pistol of the injured policemen after the car overturned. Police tried to make him surrender, during which he fired at the policemen. He was injured in retaliatory firing by police. He was later rushed to the hospital," SP Kanpur West Anil Kumar said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)