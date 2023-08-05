Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 5 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Government and Mexican state Nuevo Leon on Saturday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for investments in tourism, infrastructure and pharma and medical sectors in the state.

The MoU was signed in the presence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Nuevo Leon's Governor Samuel Garcia Cefalveda.

The MoU was exchanged between IIDC Manoj Kumar and Nuevo Leon's Minister of Economics Ivan Rivas Rodriguez.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while welcoming the Governor of Mexico and the delegation accompanying him said that strong industrial relations are being established between UP and Nuevo Leon today based on friendship, trust and harmony with the signing of the agreement.

“Uttar Pradesh is the leading state in the country in terms of ease of doing business,” the Chief Minister added.

The Chief Minister, while calling the visit of the Governor of Nuevo Leon along with his team was exploring possibilities of industrial investment in Uttar Pradesh, a very ‘important’ sign, he said, “Today India is playing a leading role on the global stage under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Uttar Pradesh has also become the best investment destination for the world under the guidance of the Prime Minister.”

The CM also said that both UP and Nuevo León are dedicated to development and we are committed to carrying forward this tradition.

“Uttar Pradesh is a prosperous state in every respect. UP represents Indian culture. Uttar Pradesh is a very important place not only for agriculture but also for the tourism sector. The state boasts a modern infrastructure, a network of expressways, excellent interstate connectivity, air connectivity, a rail network, access to the eastern port through the inland waterway and a dedicated freight corridor junction. Today UP has become the hub of logistics and transport. Apart from this, we have brought 25 sectoral policies to attract industrial investment. Today, investors are being given excellent facilities for investment in Uttar Pradesh”, CM Yogi stated.

Governor Samuel, while speaking at the event said that they are excited to work together with the UP government in various fields.

“It is a matter of good fortune for me that I am establishing mutual business relations by meeting Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and members of his cabinet. We look forward to working together in various fields. Uttar Pradesh and Nuevo León are very close to each other. Our state is an industrial region of Mexico and in the same way, investments are being made on a large scale in India's Uttar Pradesh today. Uttar Pradesh is progressing very well under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,” Nuevo Leon Governor Garcia Cefalveda said.

Garcia Cefalveda further said that Nuevo León and Uttar Pradesh have to increase trade with each other through mutual cooperation.

“I assure you that India and Mexico are not far from each despite the distance of 14,000 kilometers between the two countries. Just like Uttar Pradesh has a zero-tolerance policy against crime, similarly in our state of Nuevo León we have been able to maintain the rule of law. We invite Team UP to Nuevo León. We both have to increase trade with each other through mutual cooperation. I am sure that with today's MoU, both of us will move forward on the path of development and progress,” Cefalveda added. (ANI)

