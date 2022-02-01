Baghpat (UP), Jan 31 (PTI) Three girls, one of whom was two-month-old, died when the roof of a house in a brick kiln collapsed on them late on Monday night, police said.

The incident occurred on the Baghpat-Meerut highway. The house was built for the brick kiln labourers.

The deceased have been identified as Shahrana (15), her sister Sania (12) and two-month-old Mahira, police said.

The bodies have been sent for post mortem, they said.

