Ballia (UP), Nov 29 (PTI) Two brothers belonging to a Dalit community were arrested here on Sunday in connection with the murder of their mother and sister, who was suspected to be in an illicit relationship, police said.

Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath said Jairam and his brother Chhotak have been arrested in connection with the murder of their mother Surajvati Devi (55) and their sister Rani (22) after tracking their call details, and interrogating them. Both men were arrested on Sunday, he said.

Also Read | Farmers Protest in Delhi: BJP Top Brass Including Amit Shah, JP Nadda, Narendra Singh Tomar Meet to Discuss Issue.

"The brothers suspected that their sister was involved in an illicit relationship, and hence they killed her, and also killed their mother to give another twist to the case," he said.

The bodies were found in their house on Friday with head injuries, the SP added.

Also Read | Sikhs For Justice Announces $1 Million Aid for Protesting Farmers, Intelligence Agencies Vigilant.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)