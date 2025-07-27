Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 27 (ANI): Two students of Class 5 were injured after a ceiling plaster collapsed in a classroom of a primary school in Hapur, officials said.

The incident occurred on Saturday, during school hours. The sudden peeling off of the plaster caused panic among the students. The injured were given the necessary medical care and are now in a healthy condition.

Speaking with ANI, District Magistrate of Hapur, Abhishek Pandey, said, "On July 26, at around 11.30 am, we received information that a portion of the ceiling plaster had fallen in a Class 5 classroom of a primary school. This injured two children, who were given first aid. Both children are healthy."

Following the incident, the administration has launched a probe and is identifying individuals who issued a fitness certificate to the school.

The District Magistrate assured that appropriate actions would be taken against the responsible person.

"To identify the individuals who issued a fitness certificate to this school and to determine why information regarding the plaster was not provided, an investigation committee comprising the local magistrate and engineers from the Public Works Department will be formed," Abhishek Pandey said.

The administration has also initiated a fitness audit of all the schools in the district as a precautionary measure after the incident.

"Learning a lesson from this incident, a fitness audit of all the schools of the district is being conducted again," he said.

This comes after the school roof of Piplodi Primary School collapsed in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Friday, claiming the lives of seven children and leaving many other injured.

Following the incident, the Rajasthan government has decided to prioritise the repair of dilapidated school buildings, government institutions, and Anganwadi centres across the state.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced that the permissible allocation under the Dang, Magra, and Mewat Regional Development Plan for the repair of government institutions, including school buildings and Anganwadi centres, would be increased from 15 per cent to 20 per cent. (ANI)

