Gorakhpur, May 4: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday cast his vote in the first phase of Municipal Corporation elections in Gorakhpur and urged people to exercise their franchise to empower their municipal body.

"Today exercised my franchise in Gorakhpur for Municipal Elections-2023. Voting is our right as well as our main duty. You must also vote to make your municipal body more empowered. Long live Mother India," CM Yogi tweeted in Hindi. UP Nagar Nikay Chunav 2023 Phase 1: Voting Begins in 37 Districts for Uttar Pradesh Urban Local Body Polls; Results on May 13.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Casts His Vote in Gorakhpur:

#WATCH | UP Municipal Corporation elections: CM Yogi Adityanath casts his vote

Speaking to the media casting his vote, CM Yogi said, "Amid tight security, voting on the state has begun from 7 am. In a total of 37 districts in Uttar Pradesh, people will vote in phase 1 of the urban municipal polls to elect 7,593 representatives. There are more than 2.4 crores voters in the state. A total of 7,362 polling stations are there and there are 23,617 polling booths."

Voting is underway in 37 districts of 9 divisions and 10 municipal corporations. In 10 municipal corporations, voting will be held in 830 wards, 9,699 polling places and 2,658 polling stations are set up in Municipal Corporations.

The first phase of voting will be held in 37 districts Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Saharanpur, Bijnor, Amroha, Moradabad, Rampur, Sambhal, Agra, Firozabad, Mathura, Mainpuri, Jhansi, Jalaun, Lalitpur, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Unnao, Hardoi, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Sitapur, Lakhimpur Kheri, Gonda, Bahraich, Balrampur, Shravasti, Gorakhpur, Deoria, Maharajganj, Kushinagar, Ghazipur, Varanasi, Chandauli and Jaunpur of 9 divisions of Uttar Pradesh i.e. Saharanpur, Moradabad, Agra, Jhansi, Prayagraj, Lucknow, Devipatan, Gorakhpur and Varanasi. UP Nikay Chunav 2023: 86 Candidates Declared Elected Unopposed in Upcoming Municipal Polls.

There are 63,03,542 male and 53,62,151 female voters in Municipal Corporation. On Wednesday, the Chief Minister urged the people to vote for a "triple engine government" in the civic body elections.

"People should vote for a 'triple engine government' in the upcoming civic body elections. Whenever the country needed it, Ballia stood first. The country got independence in 1947 but Ballia declared itself independent in 1942. As you all know that PM Narendra Modi started the Ujjawala Yojana in 2016 from here to provide LPG connection (healthy fuel) in every home," he said while addressing a public meeting.

The municipal elections will be held in two-phase on May 4 and May 11 and results for both phases will be declared on May 13 along with the Karnataka poll result.

