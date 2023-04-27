Lucknow, April 27: With no contenders left by the last day allotted for withdrawal of names, 86 candidates have been elected unopposed to various civic posts, including one nagar palika and one nagar panchayat chairman.

The State Election Commission (SEC) made this announcement, well before the first phase of polling for the upcoming civic elections in 37 districts of Uttar Pradesh. UP Nikay Chunav 2023: SP MLA Mohammad Ziauddin Rizvi Announces Support for Independent Candidate in Sikandarpur in Urban Body Polls.

According to a spokesman for the commission, one nagar panchayat chairman was elected unopposed in Agra district, and of the 12 corporators elected unopposed, two each were in Agra, Mathura, Gorakhpur, and Moradabad nagar nigams, and one each in Jhansi, Firozabad, and Saharanpur nagar nigams.

Similarly, of the 37 nagar panchayat members elected unopposed, 13 were in Maharajganj, 10 in Gonda, three in Kushinagar, two each in Prayagraj, Fatehpur and Mainpuri and one each in Gonda and Shravasti. UP Urban Local Body Elections 2023: SP Declares Two Mayoral Candidates; Vandana Bajpai Nominated From Kanpur and Satish Jataria From Jhansi.

Also, 36 nagar palika members were elected unopposed in various districts, along with one nagar palika chairman in Jhansi district. State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar said that the polling for the first phase of civic polls would be held in 37 districts on May 4.

