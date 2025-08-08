Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 8 (ANI): Boatmen in Varanasi are facing severe hardship as boat services on the Ganga River have been suspended for the past 20 days due to rising water levels.

Speaking to ANI on Friday, boatman Suresh Sahni said boating may remain suspended for another couple of months and appealed for government support.

He said, "Our condition is very bad right now; we are somehow managing. The boating will stay closed for two more months. The government is not providing us with any support. It has been almost 15-20 days since the boating has been closed, and no one has come to see how things are."

"Our only demand is that the boatmen should be supported... The government claims to help the poor, but we don't receive any assistance," Sahni added.

Boatman Ballu Sahni said that their savings have finished, and boatmen are surviving by taking loans.

"Between Assi Ghat and Namo Ghat, lakhs of people's livelihoods have come to a halt... The boat services have been suspended for the last 20 days. Whatever we earned at Kumbh has come to an end. Now, we are in a situation where we are managing our homes by taking loans," the boatman said.

He alleged that the government and the administration have offered no assistance to the boatmen.

"So far, no government, administration, or leader has offered us assistance. Now, many people are managing their homes by selling their household utensils," Sahni said.

The water level of the Ganga has risen following continuous heavy rainfall in Varanasi. On Thursday, residential areas in the city were flooded, forcing residents to depend on rescue teams and relief supplies.

While speaking to ANI, a resident, Prakash Ram, said, "It's flooded... There are a lot of difficulties... You all have come here, bringing food and water for now. No one else has come yet. It's been 5-6 days; we are stuck...can't go outside... we wait for the boat to come to go out."

Pankaj Kumar Tiwari, SDRF in charge, stated that the team is continuously engaged in rescue and providing essential supplies to the people.

He told ANI, "People are trapped in submerged houses... they are being rescued and taken to relief camps... and essential supplies are being provided. People have been stranded for 4-5 days... our team is continuously patrolling and providing all necessary assistance."

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), isolated extremely heavy rainfall was recorded in West Uttar Pradesh and Bihar on August 4, leading to flooding. (ANI)

