Vindhyachal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): Vindhyachal Railway Station is all set to provide enhanced facilities for pilgrims during the Shardiya Navratri Mela, scheduled from September 22 to October 6.

To ensure a smooth travel experience, the station has made extensive arrangements. Five additional unreserved ticket counters and an inquiry centre have been set up, while reserved ticket counters will operate in two shifts.

Sixteen additional staff members will assist passengers at ticket counters, and 18 more will be deployed for security and other duties. Pilgrims can also access refreshments at five operational food stalls.

During the first three days of the mela, from September 22 to September 24, St. John Ambulance Brigade provided primary medical care to 307 pilgrims and dressing services to 10 others.

A total of 18 regular train pairs will halt at Vindhyachal Station, along with 13 additional train pairs scheduled for pilgrims' convenience.

Drinking water will be available at five points, while additional facilities include 15 temporary male and 15 female toilets, temporary passenger sheds, and a 12-meter-wide foot overbridge to facilitate smooth movement.

For safety and convenience, ambulance services, primary healthcare facilities, civil safety personnel, and staff from both the Railway Protection Force and Government Railway Police will be deployed throughout the mela period.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed to Goddess Chandraghanta on the third day of Navratri.

Sharing a video on X, the Prime Minister posted, "The third day of Navratri is dedicated to the worship of Mother Chandraghanta, the symbol of peace, courage, and fearlessness."

"May the blessings of Devi Ma infuse positivity into everyone's life. May her grace bring happiness, prosperity, and good fortune to my family members across the country--this is my prayer," the PM added.

This Navratri, also known as Shardiya Navratri, is a vibrant and widely celebrated Hindu festival observed across India. The nine-night festival, held during the lunar month of Ashwin, is dedicated to Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, each symbolising distinct qualities such as power, wisdom, and compassion.

The celebrations are marked by daily prayers, fasting, devotional songs, and energetic traditional dance forms such as Garba and Dandiya Raas. (ANI)

