Lucknow, Jan 29 (PTI) After above-par procurement of paddy, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to start wheat purchase from April 1.

Asking officials to ensure farmers' welfare once again, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday instructed them that farmers should not face any kind of problem at the purchase centres and storage godowns.

Adequate arrangements should be made to protect wheat across the state, he said.

"The minimum support price of wheat has been fixed at Rs 1,975 per quintal, an increase of Rs 50 as compared to the previous year. In every case, farmers should get the benefit of MSP," he said.

Reviewing the timetable and proposed purchasing policy related to wheat procurement 2021-22 with departmental officials, the chief minister said, “While deciding the new policy, it was kept in mind that the agencies whose records are not good will not be given work. Geo-tagging should be done for all purchase centres including godowns. This will facilitate the farmers.”

The chief minister also directed the officials to arrange wheat at purchase centres through biometric authentication with the help of e-pop machines as much as possible this year.

He said that like last year, this year too, wheat should be purchased from sharecroppers and directed officials to take care of the provisions of the Ceiling Act in the registration of farmers.

