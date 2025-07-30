Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated the CM YUVA Conclave and Expo 2025 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan in Lucknow.

The Conclave aims to "turn the aspirations of the youth into reality," according to an official statement. At the CM YUVA Conclave, five beneficiaries shared how the initiative has gone beyond financial aid to become a catalyst for self-reliance and entrepreneurship.

The beneficiaries emphasised that CM Adityanath ensured the scheme wasn't confined to mere announcements. Through efficient ground-level implementation, it was integrated into the lives of young entrepreneurs across the state. Each speaker extended heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Minister for turning their aspirations into achievements.

According to the statement, Prabhnoor Kaur from Kanpur, a professional baker trained in Bengaluru, dreamed of starting her venture but was held back by a lack of resources. After learning about the CM YUVA Yojana through the District Industries Office, she applied and received a loan of Rs 4.25 lakh. With this support, she launched a luxury bakery studio and now employs others.

She said, "The scheme has given youth a platform to realize their dreams."

Vijay Pandey, a traditional wooden toy maker, now supplies to 16 districts across the state. Despite having the skills, he lacked capital. Discovering the scheme through social media, he contacted the District Industries Center and received a loan within 15-20 days. Today, he employs over 15 people. Vijay remarked, "The Chief Minister didn't just announce the scheme, he ensured it reached people like us with full commitment."

Tuba Siddiqui, a biotechnologist from Lucknow, has made her mark in eco-friendly cleaning products. Initially hesitant to take a loan, she was encouraged by the simplicity and transparency of the CM YUVA Yojana. Her loan was sanctioned within 15 days, enabling her to expand her business, now employing over 10 people and supplying products to metros like Delhi and Mumbai. She shared, "Today, I proudly stand as a woman entrepreneur who has carved her path."

Shashank Chaurasia of Lucknow, a pharmacist by profession, quit his job in Bengaluru to pursue entrepreneurship. With support from the CM YUVA Yojana, he established a studio specializing in wedding and commercial photography. His venture now has a turnover of ₹4-5 lakh and is generating employment for other youth in the city.

Amardeep Singh, a physiotherapist from Sitapur, was constrained by family responsibilities and financial hardship. A friend informed him about the CM YUVA Yojana, through which he secured funding to open a recovery center. Now, he is not only self-employed but also supporting 4-5 others. (ANI)

