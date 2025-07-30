New Delhi, July 30: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to launch a nationwide Tiranga Yatra (Tricolour March) across all mandals (local units) from August 10 to 14. The campaign aims to spread patriotism and highlight the success of Operation Sindoor, according to sources. During the yatra, the speeches delivered in Parliament by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and other senior leaders during the special discussion on Operation Sindoor will be widely promoted among the public.

As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, the national flag will be hoisted on every home and establishment from August 13 to 15. Earlier, the BJP conducted a 10-day Tiranga Yatra from May 13 to May 23 to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor. The objective was not only to inform the public about the achievements of the operation but also to inspire a spirit of national pride and unity. PM Narendra Modi Says ‘No Leader in World Asked India To Stop Operation Sindoor’ (Watch Video).

This new phase of the campaign follows 16 hours of discussion in the Lok Sabha on Operation Sindoor, reinforcing its national significance. A Swachhata Abhiyan (cleanliness drive) will be conducted at sites linked to the freedom struggle, war memorials, and national landmarks. "Placards praising India's defence forces, commemorating martyrs, and showcasing indigenous defence equipment will be prominently displayed throughout the yatra. As part of the events, police officers, war heroes, and the families of martyred soldiers will be honoured in recognition of their service and sacrifice. Additionally, visits to border outposts will be organised--subject to official permissions--where serving soldiers will be formally felicitated for their dedication to the nation," said sources.

On August 14, a silent march will be held across the country to observe Vibhajan Vibhishika Smriti Diwas (Partition Horrors Remembrance Day), paying tribute to those who suffered during the Partition. Each state will constitute a committee comprising one convenor and three members to coordinate the yatra. At the national level, BJP National General Secretary Sunil Bansal has been appointed as the chief coordinator for the campaign. ‘India Won’t Tolerate Nuclear Blackmail, Will Treat Terror Sponsors and Masterminds Alike’, Says PM Narendra Modi During Operation Sindoor Debate in Lok Sabha.

The Tiranga Yatra is expected to become a unifying movement celebrating India's military achievements, honouring its heroes, and fostering a renewed spirit of nationalism. During the May yatra, slogans such as "Bharat Mata Ki Jai," "Hindustan Zindabad," and "Indian Army Zindabad" echoed across the skies, with millions participating in what the party described as a symbol of India's unity against terrorism.

