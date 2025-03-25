Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): Children in Uttar Pradesh's Parishad schools will now have the opportunity to engage in studies through fun activities and join extracurricular activities during the summer holidays. Under the guidance of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Basic Education Department has begun preparations for this initiative.

As per a release, from May 20 to June 15, summer camps will be held in several schools, where children will be engaged in studies, sports, skills, and new activities.

Under the instructions of CM Yogi, the summer camps will begin in the morning and will run for one and a half hours. During this time, the focus will be on enjoyable and creative activities for the overall development of children. The camps will be conducted under the supervision of education friends, instructors, and teachers, with cooperation from NGOs and graduate volunteers.

Children will also be provided with food during the camp. As part of supplementary nutrition, nutritious items like jaggery chikki, millet laddoos, ramdana laddoos, jaggery and chickpeas will be made available. The aim is to keep children physically and mentally healthy while motivating them to learn.

The summer camps will include activities based on foundational literacy and numeracy (FLN), along with life skills, personality development, yoga, sports, science-technology experiments, arts-cultural programs, and environmental awareness. This will be a golden opportunity to give children a new direction.

UP government has estimated an expenditure of 200 crores for this ambitious plan. This initiative will not only promote the educational development of children but will also help in bringing out their hidden talents, according to the release.

Earlier on Monday, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi marked 8 years of his government and said that Uttar Pradesh has become the growth engine of the nation's economic development while speaking at a program marking the completion of eight years of his government.

Speaking at a news conference, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, "UP was considered among the BIMARU states 8 years ago, people only knew it as a labour-power, today it has emerged as the growth engine of the nation's economic development..." (ANI)

