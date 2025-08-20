Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh government will launch a statewide campaign from September 16 to achieve 100 per cent farmer registration. Acting on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's instructions, district magistrates will review progress daily in the run-up to the drive.

The Revenue Department has been directed to issue standard operating procedures (SOPs) to revenue officers to ensure the correction of land ownership records in line with Aadhaar.

The Yogi government has set a target of over 2.88 crore farmer registrations. So far, around 1.45 crore farmers, more than 50 per cent of the target have been registered.

Bijnor leads the state with over 58 per cent registrations, followed by Hardoi (57.84%), Shravasti (57.47%), Pilibhit (56.89%) and Rampur (56.72%), placing them among the top five districts in farmer registry.

According to the release, the data of farmers who are yet not part of the registration process, their credentials are being verified by field officers. In districts like Amroha, Azamgarh, Balrampur, Etah and Jaunpur, 100 per cent verification has already been completed.

The Yogi government has directed all District Magistrates to ensure 100 per cent farmer registration before the release of the next installment under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana (PM-Kisan). The DMs have also been asked to carry out extensive IEC (Information, Education and Communication) activities, while ground officials will focus on lagging districts to achieve full coverage.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government today reaffirmed that there is no shortage of fertilizers anywhere in the state. The state government has urged people not to indulge in unnecessary hoarding. The government has reiterated that adequate stocks are available to meet farmers' needs, according to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The Agriculture Department has shared detailed data on the availability and sale of fertilisers across all 18 divisions. According to the available statistics, during the Kharif season 2024, 36.76 lakh metric tonnes of fertiliser had been sold by August 18. In comparison, this year's sales have already reached 42.64 lakh metric tonnes, showing a significant increase.

CM Yogi has appealed to farmers to purchase fertilisers only as per requirement and assured that supplies are available whenever needed. He also directed every district to maintain a complaint cell to promptly resolve farmers' grievances.

The statement also mentioned that the CM warned against overpricing and black marketing of fertilizers, instructing district officials to conduct regular inspections, maintain direct communication with farmers, and ensure smooth distribution. (ANI)

