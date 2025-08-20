Mumbai, August 20: Did Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who appears to be at a political crossroads in his relationship with party leadership after praising PM Narendra Modi, again differed from the party line over a bill proposing forced ousting of jailed Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and Ministers facing criminal charges? The Thiruvananthapuram MP has issued a clarification after several media reports claimed he supported the Constitution (130th Amendment) Bill 2025.

Several media outlets on Wednesday reported that while the opposition parties came down heavily on the Centre over three new bills seeking the removal of the government members held in custody for over 30 days on serious criminal charges, Shashi Tharoor sided with the government and said he "agrees" with the "core principle" of the legislation. Amit Shah Tables Constitution Amendment Bills, Opposition Tears Bill Throws Copies at Union Home Minister (Watch Video).

However, giving a rest to the further speculations, Shashi Tharoor issued a clarification on X, formerly Twitter. "I specifically stated (& this was before the Opposition had taken a stand on the Bill) that I had not studied the bill but that on the face of it I could see nothing wrong with the proposition that wrongdoers should resign their ministerial positions. I added that I was neither supporting nor opposing the bill without studying it," Tharoor said. Online Gaming Bill 2025: Legislation to Regulate Online Gaming Introduced in Lok Sabha Amid Uproar by Opposition (Watch Video).

Shashi Tharoor Issues Clarification After Reports Claim He Spoke in Favour of Bill to Oust Jailed PM, CMs and Ministers

My point was simple: if a minister spends 30 days in jail, it’s common sense he cannot remain in office but the wider intent of the Bill must be studied. Clickbait masquerading as journalism is a disservice to democracy! https://t.co/0AcbTUJPM6 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 20, 2025

"My point was simple: if a minister spends 30 days in jail, it’s common sense he cannot remain in office but the wider intent of the Bill must be studied," he added. "Clickbait masquerading as journalism is a disservice to democracy!" Congress MP slammed media outlets.

