Ballia (UP), June 11 (PTI) A youth has been arrested here for allegedly posting objectionable content against Prophet Mohammad on a social networking site, police said on Saturday.

On Friday, Sushil Kumar had posted objectionable content on the Facebook against Prophet Mohammad, said Rakesh Singh, in-charge of Rasra Kotwali.

Saif, resident of the same area, had lodged a complaint through a tweet, requesting the police to take action after which Kumar was arrested, he added.PTI COR SAB

