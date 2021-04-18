Fatehpur (UP), Apr 18 (PTI) A youth was arrested on Sunday in connection with the alleged rape of a 7-year-old girl in the Chaandpur police station area, an official said.

Area SHO Devidayal Singh said the girl was raped by the youth around 4.30 pm on Friday. The girl had come to her maternal grandparents' house here when the incident took place.

She was lured by her neighbour and subsequently raped, police said, adding that she was alone at home at the time of the incident.

The SHO said a case was registered on Saturday and the accused youth was arrested on Sunday. He said the girl has been sent to a hospital for a medical examination.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)