Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 7 (PTI) TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Sunday urged the people of Andhra Pradesh to uproot YSRCP, which he called a ganja (marijuana) plant, for the state to move forward in the path to progress.

The opposition leader gave this call at a public meeting in Pamarru in Krishna district during his Prajagalam electioneering tour.

"Do you want development or destruction? Whether you need a person (Jagan) who uses highly objectionable language against everyone or a leader who wants to serve you all," Naidu asked.

Holding the YSRCP chief's policies responsible for the steep rise in unemployment, he asked people to choose between jobs for their children and ganja.

Appealing to people to vote for progress in the state, Naidu noted that they (people) never want a crisis but always prefer welfare which is only possible through the TDP.

Invoking the name of the party founder N T Rama Rao (NTR) in his home district, Naidu observed this land had given birth to a great leader (like NTR), who founded the TDP and called the legendary actor-politician an inspiration.

Meanwhile, Naidu alleged that whoever uses objectionable language against opposition parties were being given cabinet ranks in the YSRCP government.

Stating that people want progress but not damage, the opposition leader wondered if Jagan Mohan Reddy had ever thought about development.

According to Naidu, Krishna district would have witnessed massive development had Amaravati capital city been developed and pointed out that he had developed Hyderabad which became one of the most attractive cities in the world.

Calling on people to vote for the TDP and NDA partner Janasena in the forthcoming polls, he said they can expect development in their area.

"I am promising you all that I will create assets and will distribute revenue to the poor," said Naidu, promising to launch various welfare programmes.

TDP, BJP and Janasena are part of the NDA in the southern state. Assembly and Lok Sabha polls will be held simultaneously on May 13 in Andhra Pradesh.

