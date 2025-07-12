Lucknow, Jul 12 (PTI) Alleging Uttar Pradesh's Electricity Department will now "be sold in the BJP market", Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said the hard earned money of people "will be looted by huge bills of private companies".

"Now the electricity department will be sold in the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) market and the public's pocket will be looted by huge bills of private companies," he said in a statement.

The former chief minister said that there has been no progress in power generation, transmission and distribution in the BJP's rule.

When the public protests, the BJP leaders are unable to give any answer and everyone's lights go off, he added.

Yadav further alleged that the BJP government has ruined the power system of the state.

He claimed that not even a single unit of electricity generation has increased in the nine-year tenure of the BJP government, only the electricity bill has increased.

The Samajwadi Party chief said there is an outcry regarding electricity in the state.

There is an undeclared power cut across the state. It is the time for transplanting paddy, but farmers are not getting electricity. The condition of electricity in small towns and villages is very bad, he added.

Yadav said the ruling BJP is deliberately spoiling the power system because the government is preparing to sell the electricity department to private hands.

Whether it is the BJP government of Delhi or the government of Uttar Pradesh, both are hell-bent on selling everything, he added.

The former chief minister said the government has prepared the ground for privatization by blaming the employees for the bad condition of electricity.

Whatever electricity the public is getting in Uttar Pradesh today, it is coming from the "power plants" set up during the Samajwadi Party government, he claimed.

Yadav further said that his party is against privatization of the government departments and people of the state have understood the difference between the BJP's words and actions.

