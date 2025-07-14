Lucknow, Jul 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the state's health services must be future-ready to keep pace with global advancements and be able to respond effectively to emerging challenges.

He was speaking at the foundation stone laying and inauguration ceremony of various health projects worth Rs 1,000 crore at King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow.

Also Read | Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DGCA Directs Airlines To Check Locking Mechanism of Fuel Switches of Boeing Planes After Air India Crash Report.

Addressing the event, which was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Brajesh Pathak and Medical Education Minister Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, the Yogi said KGMU has consistently set milestones in its 120-year journey and remains a prestigious institution in India.

"An institution or an individual's success depends on how well they adapt to the pace of time. Those who prepare in advance progress. Those who fail to do so face decline," Adityanath said.

Also Read | India Hopes Zero Tolerance for Terrorism Will Be Strongly Upheld, Says EAM S Jaishankar Before Key SCO Meeting (See Pics).

He said KGMU and Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) have become trusted centres for patients not just from across Uttar Pradesh but also neighbouring states and Nepal.

Adityanath emphasised that people have faith in KGMU and SGPGI because they are confident of receiving quality treatment.

"Even patients themselves expressed strong belief in their recovery, which shows how positive thinking can improve health outcomes," he said, recounting recent interactions with patients.

The CM also highlighted the importance of technology in healthcare, announcing efforts for tie up in a new medical sciences initiative taken by IIT Kanpur with a Centre of Excellence.

"We are working towards having a collaboration between the Centre of Excellence in Medical Technology in IIT Kanpur with institutions like KGMU and SGPGI that will be linked to it to prepare for global healthcare challenges," he said.

The CM underlined the fast-paced expansion of medical education in the state.

"In 1947, we had very few government medical colleges. But last year alone, admissions were made in 17 colleges -- 13 of which were government-run, three PPP-mode, and one private. Today, we are moving towards one medical college in each of UP's 75 districts," he said.

Adityanath added that going forward, district medical colleges would conduct initial patient screenings to decongest tertiary centres like KGMU.

Only those who genuinely require specialist care would be referred to Lucknow.

Reflecting on India's health progress, he said, "From being the 11th largest economy, India is now the fourth. Earlier, there was only one AIIMS in the country. Today, several AIIMS have been established, which also focus on research and development."

Calling AIIMS a symbol of excellence not just in healthcare but also innovation, the CM noted that KGMU has similarly carved a new identity by embracing progress, making its 120-year legacy even more glorious.

Adityanath also praised the double-engine government model (BJP in Centre and in UP) for accelerating health infrastructure across the state and urged doctors and institutions to treat healthcare expansion as a mission, not just a service.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)