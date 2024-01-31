Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh police apprehended three mobile thieves in Noida after a shootout on Wednesday, said police in an official statement.

After the apprehension of the accused individuals, the police recovered one stolen motorcycle, one pistol of 315 bore, two mobile phones, one live cartridge and one spent cartridge from their possession.

Also Read | Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Fast Track Court Orders Unsealing of ASI's Survey Report.

The officers from Noida's Sector 58 police station were conducting a police check by putting up barricades at Khoda T-Point (Tiraha) when three men on a motorcycle did not stop for the police check despite being stopped, said police.

They were subsequently chased by the police and an attempt was made to surround and stop them near the D Park area when the accused open-fired on the police with the intention of killing them.

Also Read | Nagpur Shocker: School Teacher Shoots Videos of Women in Washroom at Industrial Fair 'Advantage Vidarbha' in Ambazari; Arrested.

One of the accused, identified as Akash (26) alias Shiva--a history-sheeter of police station Sector 58--got injured in the retaliation fire by the police officials.

The injured accused was sent to the district hospital for treatment, while two of his associates, identified as Nitesh Tiwari (22) and Roshan Jha (23) were arrested during combing.

Akash is a resident of Bishanpura village in Noida's Sector 58; Nitesh is a resident of Chenari town in Bihar's Rohtas district; and Roshan Jha is a resident of Bihar's Bhagalpur district.

As per the information from the police, accused Akash alias Shiva, has 12 cases previously registered against him; accused Nitesh has two previous cases against him; and accused Roshan Jha has one previous case registered against him. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)