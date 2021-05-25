Shahjahanpur (UP), May 25 (PTI) With two more people found infected with black fungus on Tuesday, the number of such cases in the district reached four, while one of these patients died due to the disease, officials said.

District Magistrate Indra Vikram Singh told PTI that so far, four patients of black fungus have been detected in the district, of these one woman died on way to Lucknow for treatment, while the treatment of the rest of them is going on in the state capital and Delhi.

Chief Medical Officer S P Gautam said two more cases of black fungus were detected on Tuesday, while two were reported on Monday.

He also informed that patients are reaching out to eye surgeons and ENT specialists, and are being sent to Lucknow for treatment.

Black fungus or mucormycosis is caused by a group of moulds known as mucormycetes present naturally in the environment. It spreads through the nose and affects other parts of the body such as the eyes.

People whose immunity has been weakened due to Covid, diabetes, kidney disease, liver or cardiac disorders, age-related issues, or those on medication for auto-immune diseases like rheumatoid arthritis are more likely to contract mucormycosis.

If such patients are administered steroids, their immunity weakens further, allowing the fungus to thrive.

