New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): The Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday announced the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2023.

The written part of the Civil Services Examination, 2023 was held by the UPSC in September 2023 and the interviews for the Personality Test were held in January-April 2024.

Aditya Srivastava has secured the first position in the Civil Services Examination, 2023. Animesh Pradhan secured the second rank and Donuru Ananya Reddy stood third.

Others in top 10 include - P K Sidharth Ramkumar (4), Ruhani (5), Srishti Dabas (6) Anmol Rathore (7), Ashish Kumar (8), Nausheen (9) and Aishwaryam Prajapati (10). In recent years, women have demonstrated remarkable achievements in securing top positions in the UPSC examinations.

According to the official release, 1016 candidates (664 men and 352 women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services. Among the final qualified candidates, the top five comprise three men and two women.

In the General category, 347 candidates have been selected, from Economic Weaker Section-115, Other Backward Caste-303, Schedule Caste-165 and Scheduled Tribes-86.

Following Rule 20 (4) and (5) of the Civil Services Examination Rules 2023, the Commission also issued a consolidated Reserve List of candidates.

General--120 candidates, EWS--36, OBC--66, SC--10, ST--04, PwBD-1--2 and PwBD-2--2.

The number of vacancies reported by the Government to be filled in the IAS category are General-73, EWS-17, OBC-49, SC-27 and ST-14.

In the IFS category, General-16, EWS-4, OBC-10, SC-5, and ST-2, while in the IPS, General-80, EWS-20, OBC-55, SC-86, and ST-13.

There are 258 in General, EWS-64, OBC-160, SC-86 and ST-45 vacancies reported by the Government in Central Services Group 'A'.

In Group 'B' Services, General-47, EWS-10, OBC-29, SC-15, ST-12. (ANI)

