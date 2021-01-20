New Delhi [India], January 20 (ANI): Urdu newspapers published from New Delhi prominently covered stories on the Indian cricket team's historic series win against Australia and the scheduled meeting of farmers' representatives with the government at Vigyan Bhawan on Wednesday to end the deadlock over three agriculture laws.

Inquilab: Indian cricket team's historic test series win against Australia featured as the top story on its page one. It highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated players and the BCCI's announcement of Rs 5 crore bonus for the team.

The Urdu daily also reported that Indian American organisations urged the Supreme Court to give bail to former IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt. This comes days before hearing on Bhatt's plea on January 22.

Rashtriya Sahara: The meeting between the Central government and farmers' representatives which is scheduled to be held today made the top headline of the newspaper.

It reported that nine round of talks have been held so far but the deadlock prevails. The government wants to amend the agriculture laws but farmers' unions are adamant about repealing these acts, the newspaper highlighted.

It also prominently displayed the story about the Central government's letter to WhatsApp chief executive officer over changes in the privacy policy and stated that the unilateral changes in the terms are unfair and unacceptable.

Hindustan Express: "Indian farmer more sensible than Modi government: Rahul Gandhi" was the top headline of the publication.

Rahul Gandhi said that the government wants to exhaust the farmers under the pretext of negotiations but the protesters are not going to get tired or go astray, it reported.

It also covered West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remark BJP is more "dangerous" than Maoists. (ANI)

