New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI): Several Urdu publications in their Friday editions gave prominent coverage to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's review meeting of the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The visit of the Centre-led four-member team to West Bengal to review the ground reality of post-poll violence in the state was also covered by the publications.

Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper highlighted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with senior cabinet ministers undertook a comprehensive review of the state-wise and district-wise COVID situation in the country. Senior ministers, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Dr Harsh Vardhan and Piyush Goyal were present in the meeting.

It reported Supreme Court's various judgments including asking the Centre to start preparing for the third wave of COVID-19 and revamp its formula for the distribution of oxygen across the country. It also reported that the top court has declined the Election Commission of India's plea to restrain media from reporting critical remarks by the Madras High Court. The publication reported that the Indian Railways canceled various train services including Duronto-Rajdhani-Shatabdi amid the ongoing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. These trains include eight Shatabdi Express, two Rajdhani Express, two Duronto Express, and a Vande Bharat Express.

Inquilab: The daily reported that West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee slammed the Centre over sending a team to probe post-poll violence in the state and claimed that the central ministers were inciting violence in West Bengal.

The newspaper covered the demise of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Ajit Singh who had died battling Covid-19.

Hindustan Express: It reported that there were 4,12,262 new Covid-19 infections and 3,980 related fatalities which took the total tally of cases to 2,10,77,410 and the death toll to 2,30,168 on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's review meeting, where he was given a detailed picture on the Covid situation in various states and districts, was also reported.

It also reported that Home Ministry led four-member team visited different spots in West Bengal where violence claimed the lives of several people. (ANI)

