New Delhi, Feb 27 (PTI) A US-bound passenger was apprehended by CISF personnel on Sunday at the Delhi airport for allegedly carrying four live bullets in his luggage, officials said.

He was intercepted by the security personnel during security check at terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport at about 2 AM.

Also Read | Mumbai: Former Cricketer Vinod Kambli, Held for Dashing Car Into Building Gate, Released on Bail.

The passenger was supposed to take a United Airlines flight to San Francisco but he was de-boarded.

As he could not furnish any valid authorisation for carrying the bullets of .32 mm calibre, he was handed over to the Delhi Police for investigation, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Decision on Face Mask Rule Will Be Taken Carefully Though COVID-19 Wave Almost Flattened, Says Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) is tasked with securing and providing counter-terrorist cover to the IGI airport.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)