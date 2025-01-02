New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan is set to visit India early next week to take stock of the India-US Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET).

The iCET represents a landmark initiative between the two countries in areas of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, semiconductors, biotech, and defence innovation.

Sullivan's trip will be the last high-profile visit to New Delhi from the outgoing Biden administration.

The inauguration of Donald Trump as the 47th president of the US will take place on January 20.

It is learnt that Sullivan will be in Delhi on January 6 and will hold wide-ranging talks with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.

No official announcement has been made yet on the US NSA's visit to India.

Sullivan's trip comes days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar concluded a six-day visit to the US.

In their talks, Sullivan and Doval are expected to deliberate on implementation of the iCET, billed as one of the very significant initiatives rolled out during Joe Biden's presidency to expand India-US strategic ties.

The iCET was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Biden in May 2022 with an aim to forge greater collaboration between the two countries in areas of critical technologies.

Last year, the two sides unveiled a raft of transformative initiatives to deepen India-US cooperation in areas of semiconductor, critical minerals, advanced telecommunication and defence space.

During Sullivan's visit, the two sides are also expected to review the overall India-US strategic ties and outcomes achieved in deepening ties between the two countries under Biden's presidency.

The US NSA is also likely to meet External Affairs Minister Jaishankar and other senior Indian officials.

Sullivan last visited India in June last year.

