Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 23 (ANI): AIIMS Director Ashutosh Biswas on Tuesday gave details of the successful experimental trial of utilising drones to carry essential blood supplies and said that they are very useful in flood-affected and cyclone-affected areas.

While speaking to ANI on Tuesday, director said, "Today was the trial of these drone services that we conducted successfully because we needed approval from the different authorities."

We connected AIIMS Bhubaneswar with an outreach hospital that is 80 km away. Thereafter, with these drone services, we transported blood units to that hospital.

"We can transport various other materials, like emergency medicines and other things. It is very useful in flood-affected and cyclone-affected areas. The vehicles won't be able to reach there, so we can send the materials by drone," said Biswas.

"We are again planning to have this kind of activity again on January 25. These types of drones are usually supposed to carry 5 kg of weight, but depending on the requirements, different drones can be used in different situations," he added.

AIIMS Bhubaneswar had conducted a successful experimental trial of utilising drones to provide superior healthcare services in the states.

The drone completed the successful journey of 120 km from AIIMS Bhubaneswar to CHC Tangi in just 1.10 hours, carrying the essential blood supplies weighing around 2 kg, without encountering any operational issues.

The experiment was carried out in the presence of AIIMS Bhubaneswar Director Ashutosh Biswas in Bhubaneswar. (ANI)

