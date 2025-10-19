Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 19 (ANI): Following heavy rainfall in parts of Tamil Nadu, including Nagapattinam and Chennai on Sunday, the Uthiramerur Lake in Kanchipuram district has reached its full capacity after water from the Cheyyar River was diverted into the lake by the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department.

Uthiramerur MLA Sundar visited the lake to inspect the water flow routes and later reviewed the Kattupakkam canal area. He directed police officials to restrict public access to ensure public safety.

Also Read | Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha Blessed With Baby Boy, Say 'First We Had Each Other, Now We Have Everything' (See Post).

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a yellow alert in Chennai, forecasting a 'partly cloudy sky with the possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm accompanied by lightning' for Sunday.

The department has also predicted the continuation of rainfall across the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu over the next few days.

Also Read | JEE Mains 2026 Exam Dates Announced: Check Complete Schedule for Session 1 and Session 2 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

IMD has stated that heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Dindigul, Theni, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Ramanathapuram, Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Chengalpattu districts, as well as in Puducherry and Karaikal.

Due to heavy rain, Train services on the Nilgiri Mountain Railway (NMR) were also cancelled on Sunday, following multiple landslides in the region. According to Southern Railway, "earth slips" occurred at several locations along the route, with boulders, mud, and fallen trees blocking the track between Kallar and Coonoor, disrupting train movement.

As a result, train services on October 19 were cancelled, including Train No. 56136 (Mettupalayam - Udagamandalam), Train No. 56137 (Udagamandalam - Mettupalayam), and Train No. 06171 (Mettupalayam - Udagamandalam Special), according to a statement issued by the Salem Division of Southern Railway.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal and may move west-northwestward and gradually intensify. The system is expected to strengthen further into a deep depression, authorities said.

Official handle of the Regional Meteorological Centre Chennai said in a post on X that light to Moderate rain with Thunderstorm and lightning is likely at isolated places over Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Madurai, Erode, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Chengalpattu, Chennai, Thiruvallur, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Puducherry, Karaikal.

Moderate rain with thunderstorm and lightning is likely at isolated places over Tirunelveli, Virudhunagar, Thoothukkudi, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu, it added. Earlier, Heavy rain accompanied by thunder and lightning triggered waterlogging in parts of Thoothukudi in Tamil Nadu. The District Administration had declared a holiday for schools in the district due to heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Director of the Department of Fisheries and Fishermen Welfare, Cuddalore District, said that in view of this, all types of mechanised country boats, catamarans, and motorised fishing vessels from Cuddalore district are advised not to venture into the sea until further notice. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)