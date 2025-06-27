Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India] June 27 (ANI): An accused under the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter (Amendment) Act, 2020, was injured in an encounter with Rewati Police, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kripa Shankar.

ASP Kripa Shankar, Ballia, said that the police were conducting a routine check when the accused tried to flee and was shot at.

On Thursday, ASP Shankar told ANI, "In Ballia, Rewati Police Station was conducting a checking. During the check, when a man riding a motorcycle was asked to stop, instead of stopping, he tried to flee. Police followed and besieged him. He fired at the police officials, and in self-defence, the police too fired at him."

The miscreant has been identified as Vishal. The police official added that upon interrogation, it was revealed that he was an accused under the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act.

"Upon interrogation, police came to know that his name is Vishal and he is a wanted accused under the UP Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act," the ASP said.

Police have seized a pistol, three cartridges and a black colored bike.

"An illegal pistol, three cartridges and a black colored bike were seized by the police. He was immediately taken to the hospital. Police force is present at the spot and an appropriate legal action will be taken," ASP Shankar told ANI.

In a separate case, on June 16, an alleged cow smuggler was injured in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Kumar said.

The individual involved in the incident, which occurred on Sunday evening, was identified as Yameen. SP Rakesh Kumar stated that police opened fire in an act of self-defence and further stated that a search has been initiated for other associates of the miscreant.

"In the Bhavanpur Police Station limits, the police tried to check a few suspicious people... suddenly, fire was opened on the police team...In an act of self-defence, one of the miscreants named Yameen, who was involved in cow smuggling, was shot. His associates are being searched for... several instruments, including knives, have been found on him..." said the police official. (ANI)

