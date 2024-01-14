Gautam Buddha Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 14 (ANI): All schools from nursery to standard 8 will remain closed till January 16, 2024 in Gautam Budh Nagar in wake of dense fog, low visibility and cold wave in the district, Department of Basic Education in Gautam Budh Nagar said.

District Level Officer in Department of Basic Education Rahul Pawar said, "In wake of dense fog, low visibility and cold wave in the district, all schools from nursery to standard 8 would remain closed till January 16 and the order should be followed strictly."

Also Read | Rajasthan Road Accident: Six Killed, Five Injured As Car Collides With Another Vehicle in Sikar (Watch Video).

Northern India woke up to thick fog on Sunday, facing cold wave conditions as visibility dropped to zero at several places including Delhi.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), visibility was recorded as 'zero for the first time this winter season in Sri Ganganagar in Rajasthan, Patiala, Ambala, Chandigarh, Palam, Safdarjung (New Delhi), Bareilly, Lucknow, Bahraich, Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Tezpur.

Also Read | Telangana: 20-Year-Old Boy Falls From Terrace While Flying Kite in Medchal-Malkajgiri, Dies.

The national capital shivered in the cold weather, with the average minimum temperature dropping to almost 3 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning.

The minimum temperature in Delhi's Safdarjung area was recorded at 3.5 degrees Celsius. Similarly, the minimum temperature in Palam was 5.9 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees Celsius in Lodhi Road, 4.0 in Ayanagar, and 4.4 degrees Celsius in Ridge at 8:30 am.

As per IMD data at 5:30 am today, very dense fog was observed in isolated parts of Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Bihar, and East Uttar Pradesh, while dense fog conditions were observed in isolated parts of Jammu, Chandigarh, West Uttar Pradesh, Assam, and South Interior Karnataka.

As per IMD data, visibility was recorded below 200 meters in Jammu division, Punjab, Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Assam, and Tripura on Sunday morning. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)