Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today inspected the site of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming proposed visit at Barnauli village on August 2.

Meanwhile, UP CM arrived in Varanasi yesterday chaired a key review meeting with public representatives from the Varanasi and Azamgarh divisions at the Circuit House auditorium, a press release from Uttar Pradesh CMO said.

In one-on-one interactions, CM Yogi discussed local needs, development priorities, and the status of ongoing schemes in each constituency. The focus was on accelerating development in public utility services and ensuring attention to remote areas.

During the review, Chief Minister Yogi examined constituency-wise proposals related to the Public Works, Urban Development, and Tourism departments. He instructed the Principal Secretary (PWD) to promptly assess submissions from public representatives, prepare estimates, complete the necessary formalities, and commence work without delay.

Priority is to be given to essential roads, bridges, and culverts, particularly those linking industrial areas, block headquarters, and religious or tourist sites. Other proposed works, he added, will be executed in phases.

CM Yogi also instructed officials to include the representatives' proposals in the Urban Development Department's upcoming projects. Tourism-related proposals from both divisions were reviewed, and directions were issued for their prompt execution.

These projects include connecting roads to block headquarters, interlinking roads, access roads to religious sites, ROBs, bypasses, flyovers, bridges, culverts, ODR/MDR roads, black spot improvements, and pontoon bridges. These infrastructure improvements aim not only to enhance connectivity but also to stimulate local economic growth.

Reaffirming the government's commitment, the Chief Minister stated that every public utility and development project would be given a concrete form, with clear accountability established for timely and quality execution.

The meeting was attended by several key ministers, including Anil Rajbhar, Om Prakash Rajbhar, Dara Singh Chauhan, Dayashankar Singh, Ravindra Jaiswal, Dr Dayashankar Mishra 'Dayalu', Girish Chandra Yadav, and Danish Azad Ansari, along with Legislative Council members and MLAs from the Varanasi and Azamgarh divisions. (ANI)

