New Delhi, July 29: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is reportedly making some policy changes that may affect its employees globally. As reports of TCS layoffs are surfacing, the tech giant is reportedly planning to freeze senior hiring and pause annual salary hikes. The company is said to be putting a pause on hiring experienced professionals, and reports suggest that annual salary increases might also be on hold.

The development is said to have come after TCS announced its plan to reduce its workforce by around 12,000 employees. Onboarding for experienced hires is reportedly facing delays of over 65 days. Analysts have reportedly said that TCS’s approach could be picked up by other companies that are also said to be dealing with similar headwinds. TCS Layoffs: Nasscom Anticipates Transitions As Firms Pivot Towards Product-Aligned Delivery Models and Lay Off Employees Amid AI Threats To Become More Agile.

As per a report of The Economic Times, TCS to freeze senior hiring and pause annual salary hikes. Brokerage firm Jefferies has reportedly described the situation as a possible “canary in the coal mine” moment for the IT services sector. The employee group called NITES has reportedly reached out to the labour ministry once again, raising concerns over what it calls “unfair job cuts” at TCS.

However, the TCS CEO reportedly said the layoffs would be implemented gradually. It is said to be the third complaint made by the IT union. The earlier letters reportedly addressed issues related to the company’s bench policy and delays in onboarding around 600 experienced professionals. Why TCS Has Been Asked by Labour Ministry To Meet CLC; Know the Reasons and Company’s Response Over Hiring Delay of 600 Experienced Professionals.

As per a report of Business Standard, the Labour Ministry has reportedly scheduled a meeting with CLC on August 1, addressing the chairman and managing director of TCS. The discussion is said to focus on the delayed onboarding of over 600 experienced employees.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2025 12:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).