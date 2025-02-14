Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued strict directives regarding traffic management at Maha Kumbh, emphasising that officers will be held accountable in case of congestion.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) issued a statement saying, "CM Yogi Adityanath has given strict instructions regarding traffic management in Mahakumbh. Senior officers should come on the road themselves. There should be no traffic jams anywhere in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh Nagar, Prayagraj district, Ayodhya Varanasi, and all the surrounding districts. Ensure accountability at every level. Wherever there is a traffic jam, the officers' accountability will be fixed."

Also Read | Surat Shocker: 2 Robbers Gang-Rape Woman in Gujarat After Holding Her Husband Hostage, Flee With Cash and Valuables; Probe Launched.

Meanwhile, a large number of devotees arrived in Varanasi on Friday morning for darshan at the Kashi Vishwanath temple after taking a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj.

Varanasi DM S Rajalingam said, "The number of pilgrims is increasing each day. We are using all the resources to manage the crowd, including barricading. Schools up to class 8 are running online. The temple is in a congested area, which is a challenge. There is a crowd in the ghats, too. NDRF and divers are also deployed at the ghats."

Also Read | Maharashtra: Amid Rising Fiscal Deficit, State Government To Cut Spending Across All Departments by 30%.

A huge crowd of devotees thronged the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela at Prayagraj on Friday to take a holy dip at the sacred Triveni Sangam.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, more than 491.4 million devotees have dipped in the Triveni Sangam (the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati) since the inception of the 2025 Maha Kumbh Mela.

The information department of the UP government said that as of 8:00 PM, nearly 8.54 million people took holy dips today.

Among this congregation, more than 500 thousand Kalpavasis and over 6.42 million pilgrims have taken a dip.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and his wife took a holy dip in Triveni Sangam at the ongoing Mahakumbh.

Saha prayed to the sacred Ganga river for the peace and prosperity of Tripura."Today, I had the good fortune of taking a dip in the Mahakumbh, Prayagraj. The holy water, divine energy and spiritual atmosphere made it an unforgettable experience. Prayed to Ganga Maiya for the peace and prosperity of the entire Tripura," Saha posted on X.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and state ministers took a holy dip in Triveni Sangam at the Mahakumbh earlier today. He prayed for the welfare of Chhattisgarh and congratulated Yogi Adityanath and his government for the arrangements made in the Mahakumbh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)