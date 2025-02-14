Surat, February 14: In a shocking incident in Gujarat, a 33-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by two men who stormed into her house in Surat. The incident occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday, February 11. Police officials said that the accused tied up the woman's husband and also robbed the couple. During the preliminary investigation, cops learned that the couple lived in Surat's Puna area.

According to a report in The Times of India, after the incident came to light, the police identified the accused from the CCTV footage and launched a manhunt to nab them. Cops said that the victim's husband runs a job work unit in the city. The incident took place on Tuesday at around 3.30 AM when the couple was at home. The two accused knocked on the door of the first-floor apartment and threatened the couple to stay quiet. Surat Shocker: 14-Year-Old Boy Strangulates One-Year-Old Cousin Sister to Death While Trying To Stop Her From Crying in Gujarat, Detained.

Following this, the two men tied the husband's hands and feet. Later, they dragged the victim to the terrace and warned her to stay quiet. The two men raped the woman on the terrace and later took INR 37,000 cash, two mobile phones and a silver bracelet worth INR 59,000 from the house before fleeing. After the incident, cops arrived at the crime scene and scanned the CCTV footage of the nearby buildings.

Speaking about the incident, Alok Kumar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 1), said that they have a few important leads on the accused and expressed hope of arresting them soon. In her statement, the victim told cops that she had seen one of the accused in a local market earlier. Her husband had also claimed to have seen the accused before. Surat Shocker: Minor Girl Throws Foetus Near Drain in Gujarat As Instagram Lover Flees After Giving Her Abortion Pills, Investigation Underway.

Police also said that they are investigating whether the victim was associated with the accused in any way.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

