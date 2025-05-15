India News | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Expresses Condolences to Bereaved Family of Deceased in Balrampur Road Accident

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday expressed condolences to the bereaved family of the deceased in the Balrampur road accident, as per a release.

The CM also took cognisance of the accident and directed district administration officials to provide proper treatment to the injured people. He also wished for a speedy recovery of the injured.

Also Read | Operation Nader: 3 JeM Terrorists Gunned Down in Encounter With Security Forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Tral.

In a horrific accident that took place on the Balrampur-Bahraich National highway in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh, a car carrying five people returning from a wedding ceremony collided with a truck near the Chakva village.

Five people traveling in the car died on the spot, while eight others who were seriously injured were admitted to the District Memorial Hospital in Balrampur. Treatment of the injured is underway.

Also Read | Dr Anushka Tiwari 'Absconding' After 2 Engineers Die Following Hair Transplant Treatment at Her Empire Clinic in Kanpur, Her Degree Under Scrutiny.

Four of the deceased have been identified as Adityaraj (12), Shiv Kumar (23), Phool Babu (36), and Vijay Gautam (40).

Instructions were given by senior officials, District Magistrate Pawan Agarawal and Superintendent of Police Vikas Kumar, to provide medical treatment to the injured.

Balrampur District Magistrate (DM) Pawan Agarawal giving details of the incident speaking to ANI said "Last night, we received information about a collision between a car and a truck at Bahraich Road. There were 13 people in the car. Police team reached the spot and they were brought here, 4 of them died on spot while a 5th died on way to the hospital. The remaining eight people are under treatment...

"The accident happened when the car collided with the truck. Five people who were travelling in the car died on the spot, and the others who were injured are undergoing treatment..." said one injured to ANI.

In another accident that occurred on May 4 in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, two people were killed in a collision between a four-wheeler and another vehicle on the Yamuna expressway near milestone 98 in the Thana Mant area of Mathura. Five people sustained injuries, as per officials.

The accident occurred when a four-wheeler travelling from Noida towards Agra collided with a vehicle and overturned. A total of seven people were travelling in the car. Two of them, a woman named Pooja from Gaur City and a man named Sumit from Darbhanga, Bihar, died while being taken to the hospital. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)