Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated the water purification projects of the drains falling into the Rapti river.

Addressing the media and the people present, the Chief Minister applauded the efforts made by the Municipal Corporation to keep the Rapti river clean and safe.

"Our Rapti river has remained undisturbed and serene. Commendable efforts have been made by the Municipal Corporation to keep the river safe, clean and commendable. I congratulate the entire team for this. This is a great work being done to save nature and life..." the CM said.

Further, CM Yogi Adityanath added that the people of eastern Uttar Pradesh understood the importance of clean water the most.

"Who understands the importance of clean water better than the people of eastern Uttar Pradsh who lost more than 50,000 innoncent children due to dirty water from 1970 to 2007. We are grateful that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose inspiration was the Clean Bharat Mission implemented it in the entire country to supply pure drinking water to every person. For the same reason, the Amrit Mission was started in the urban areas and Jal Jeevan Mission in rural areas," he said.

"Today after the Namami Gange project, the world's biggest religious and spiritual congregation is going to be held in the land of Uttar Pradesh in Prayagraj.. Gorakhpur has also become a big metropolis today.." he added.

The CM also stated that through the natural method, no expenses on electricity and no extra expenses were made.

"Through the natural method, no expenses for electricity and extra expenses have been made. Crores of money was saved. This is a commendable initiative and we will work to advance all drainage systems through natural method at low cost. We will be successful in maintaining the nature and purity of water," he further added. (ANI)

