Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 12 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched two key public welfare projects for Gorakhpur. He inaugurated the new Urban Facilitation Centre (Nagariya Seva Kendra) and a Senior Citizen Day Care Centre.

These initiatives are important steps in making Gorakhpur a smart city.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Nagariya Seva Kendra. The Uttar Pradesh government has also launched the Senior Citizen Day Care Centre, a dedicated space where elderly individuals can spend their day. The centre offers a canteen, morning yoga, newspapers, and spiritual texts from the library, ensuring all-around care and well-being," stated CM Yogi during his address.

He further added that,"Our Gorakhpur is on the path of development. True progress is only meaningful when it directly benefits the people."

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a Janta Darshan at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on Monday. The Chief Minister heard the grievances and demands of the people who had gathered to meet him.

On Sunday, the Chief Minister lauded the establishment of the BrahMos Missile Integration Unit in Lucknow, calling it a landmark step for India's defense capability, adding that weapons made in Lucknow "will shake the enemy".

The facility, set up under the Defence Industrial Corridor initiative, will manufacture BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, boosting India's defense capabilities and reducing dependence on imports.

Addressing a public gathering in Gorakhpur, CM Yogi said,"... The biggest terror state is Pakistan. Brahmos is a missile that targeted a Pakistani aircraft recently and it will now be manufactured in Lucknow... Weapons will be made that will shake the enemy..."

Adityanath's comments came amid Operation Sindoor, India's military operation targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir. The BrahMos facility aligns with the Make-in-India initiative, promoting self-reliance in defense production and positioning Lucknow as a defense manufacturing hub.

He also urged citizens to remain alert against "anti-national" elements and boycott anyone who speaks against India's interests."We are secure when our country is secure, and that happens when we all keep the nation first... Public should be aware of anyone who makes any statement that is anti-national and boycott them," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya echoed the sentiment, emphasising the significance of the BrahMos unit as part of the Uttar Pradesh Defence Corridor.

"Under the defence corridor, the historic unit for integration of the BrahMos missile is an important step towards making India a superpower. This is a huge achievement for PM Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and the double-engine Government, and the more it is appreciated, the less it is. I express gratitude to all scientists and engineers of DRDO," he said, extending his gratitude to the scientists and engineers of DRDO. (ANI)

