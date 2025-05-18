Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday took cognisance of the recent road accident in Kaushambi district in which 3 people were killed.

According to a release, Chief Minister Yogi directed officials to provide immediate financial assistance to the bereaved families and ensure proper treatment for the injured. The Chief Minister has expressed grief over the loss of lives and extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

Also Read | Patna Shocker: 10-Year-Old Girl Killed in Celebratory Firing in Bihar's Chamanpura Area, 1 Arrested.

A devastating road accident occurred near Vaishno Dhaba in the Saini police station area, claiming the lives of three individuals. The incident took place when a speeding truck collided head-on with a bike, resulting in fatal injuries to the riders.

Locals informed the police about the accident, and a team arrived. With the assistance of an ambulance, the injured were rushed to a nearby medical college. The victims underwent treatment, but unfortunately, doctors declared all three individuals dead.

Also Read | Jyoti Malhotra Arrested for Espionage: ‘Never Knew She Was Spying’, Says Odia YouTuber Priyanka Senapati on Links With Travel Blogger.

The police have taken custody of the bodies and sent them for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)