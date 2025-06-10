Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday took cognisance of the tragic accident that occurred in Saharanpur district during bathing in a canal and expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased.

The Chief Minister directed officials to promptly reach the accident site and expedite the relief and rescue operations. He has also instructed that the injured be immediately admitted to the hospital and given proper medical care.

CM Yogi further wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Meanwhile, on Monday, The Chief Minister visited the national capital on Monday, paying a courtesy call on Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The Home Minister's Office confirmed the meeting through a post on social media platform X, which read, "Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath met Union Minister of Home Affairs @AmitShah."

Yogi Adityanath also shared details of the meeting on his official X handle, writing, "Today I had a courtesy call on the Honourable Union Minister of Home Affairs and Cooperation, Shri @AmitShah ji in New Delhi. Thank you very much for providing your valuable time!"

The Chief Minister's Delhi visit came a day after he addressed the Kisan Samman Samaroh in Auraiya on Sunday, where he underscored the central government's farmer-centric policies. During the event, he pointed to a significant shift in political priorities since 2014, asserting that farmers have become central to governance under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

"You must have seen for the first time in 2014 that the farmer who provides food can also become a part of the political agenda of a government, when PM Modi started the Soil Health Card Scheme," Adityanath said.

He detailed various schemes aimed at strengthening agricultural sustainability and farmer welfare, including the Soil Health Card, Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchai Yojana, the crop insurance programme under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, and the PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, under which over 12 crore farmers receive financial assistance nationwide.

Before reaching Auraiya, CM Yogi also conducted an aerial survey of maize crops en route from Lucknow, highlighting the government's focus on field-level review of agricultural conditions.(ANI)

