Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 28 (ANI): On the occasion of Sharadiya Navratri, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Maa Pateshwari Devi temple, situated in the Tulsipur area of Balrampur district in the state, this morning.

The temple, also known as Devi Patan, is one of the famous 51 Shakti Peethas of Goddess Durga.

Earlier on Saturday, ahead of Dussehra celebrations in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath ordered strict action against miscreants in the State, a statement by the UP government said.

CM Yogi said that Dussehra symbolises the burning of evil and terror; this is the right time to take action against miscreants. Security is paramount during Durga Puja and Ravana Dahan ceremonies. He said that the idols should not exceed a safe height, and alternative arrangements for immersion are necessary.

Miscreants will not be spared; action will be taken that will prevent them from even thinking of creating anarchy again, the Chief Minister said.

The Chief Minister also directed the police to conduct surprise inspections of slaughterhouses and ensure compliance with standards.

He called for no traffic jams and tight security, and also instructed the district administrations to prioritise visits and meetings by the Minister-in-Charge and other public representatives in the districts.

Core group meetings should be reported to the Chief Minister's Office, the statement said.

Shardiya Navratri is a vibrant and sacred Hindu festival that spans nine nights, celebrating the divine feminine energy embodied by Goddess Durga. Observed in the lunar month of Ashwin, this festival is marked by fervent worship, elaborate rituals, and cultural performances.

Each day is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, symbolising various aspects of strength, compassion, and wisdom. Devotees engage in fasting, singing devotional songs, and participating in traditional dances, such as Garba and Dandiya, creating a joyful atmosphere.

Navratri days hold great significance among Hindus, and these days are celebrated with great grandeur. The seventh day of Navratri is dedicated to worshipping 'Maa Kaalratri', the fierce manifestation of Goddess Durga. She is also known as a destroyer of demons, evil spirits, and negative energies. She helps the devotees to remove the darkness. (ANI)

